Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Orora Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans.It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America.The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

