Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $390.04 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

