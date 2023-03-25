Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $276,580.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00334112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00588002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00455630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,414,461 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

