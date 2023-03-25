Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $11.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

