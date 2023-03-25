Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $101.72 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.