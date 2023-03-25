PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PACW. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

