Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 23.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

