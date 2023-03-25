Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 1.4%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 28,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
