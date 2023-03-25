Peel Hunt Lowers Luceco (LON:LUCE) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 226.59 ($2.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). Corporate insiders own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

