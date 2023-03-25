Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Perseus Mining Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.
