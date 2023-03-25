Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

