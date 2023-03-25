Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

