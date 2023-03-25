Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

