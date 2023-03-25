Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $72.47 million and $137,029.99 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00128066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00036540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,941,339 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

