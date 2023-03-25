Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $161,601.09

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.66 million and $161,601.09 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00129984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,934,107 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

