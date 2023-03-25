Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.44

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.44 and traded as low as $33.08. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 7,549 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

