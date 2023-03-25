Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PSTX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

