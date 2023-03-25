PotCoin Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $222,679.85 and approximately $97.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00337969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,938 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

