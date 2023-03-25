PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

