PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

PPL Stock Up 3.4 %

PPL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

