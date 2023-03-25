Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.