Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $81,141,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

