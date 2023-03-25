Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

