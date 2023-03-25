Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,803,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

