Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.51 Billion Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,513,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.