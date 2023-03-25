Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,895,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.24.
M&T Bank Price Performance
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&T Bank (MTB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.