Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,895,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.24.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $114.93 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.