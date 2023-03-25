Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 642 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,661,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK opened at $644.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.28 and its 200 day moving average is $680.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

