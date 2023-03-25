Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 11,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $51.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

