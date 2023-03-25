Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Proto Labs by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

