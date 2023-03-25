Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
