Provenance Blockchain Price Down 36.2% This Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

