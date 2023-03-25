Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Proximus from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

