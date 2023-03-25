Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $6.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Trading Down 7.6 %

PRPL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 5,960,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,665,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 749,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.