Purus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $495.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

