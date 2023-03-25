Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,085. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

