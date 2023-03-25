Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.50. 1,370,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,531. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

