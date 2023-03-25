Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PYPL traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

