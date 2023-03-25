Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYXS. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

