Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00011259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $321.96 million and $46.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.62 or 0.06326075 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,588,555 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

