Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $97.96 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $97.96 million and $40,146.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $9.80 or 0.00035468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.79229093 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,729.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

