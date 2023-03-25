Quantstamp Market Capitalization Achieves $10.91 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $10.91 million and $186,173.95 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

