Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11,214.28 and $183,181.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00199562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,684.55 or 1.00052863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002002 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,702.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

