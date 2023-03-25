Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $11,212.99 and $183,037.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 99.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00199187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.20 or 1.00071313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002002 USD and is up 100.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,702.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.