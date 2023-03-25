QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 8% against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $928,203.84 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00331427 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,125.88 or 0.25923947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010125 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.