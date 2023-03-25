Quixant’s (QXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

Quixant Price Performance

Quixant stock opened at GBX 186 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of £123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.65. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.51).

Get Quixant alerts:

Quixant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Quixant’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

