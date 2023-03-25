Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.89.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

