Raymond James Begins Coverage on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.