Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

