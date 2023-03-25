Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.89

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.89 and traded as high as $43.35. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 381,591 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

