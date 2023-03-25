ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.92 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.92 million and $1,524.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00339764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00021452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

