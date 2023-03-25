Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 4,017 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First American Financial worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.